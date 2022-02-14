CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

AMD stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.30. 1,666,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,875,102. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,954 shares of company stock worth $47,206,747 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

