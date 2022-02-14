CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,799,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

