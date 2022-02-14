CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

