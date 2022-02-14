CNH Partners LLC Buys 48,706 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.24% of 51job worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $47.26. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.54. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.