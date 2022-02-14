CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 384,576 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRAY. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

