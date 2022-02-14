Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

