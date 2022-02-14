Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,745 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 500,843 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.95 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

