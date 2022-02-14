Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.29 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. The company has a market cap of $378.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

