Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.04 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.31. 28,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

