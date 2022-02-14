Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

