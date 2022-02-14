Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.460-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.16. 42,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.