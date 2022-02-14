Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 36.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

COHR opened at $260.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.15.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.