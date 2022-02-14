Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

CIGI traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

