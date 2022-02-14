Columbia Asset Management Makes New $177,000 Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,342,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,182,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,090,413 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

