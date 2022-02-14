Columbia Asset Management Sells 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $860.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $994.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $911.65. The company has a market capitalization of $863.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

