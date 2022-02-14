Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.