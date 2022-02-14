Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.