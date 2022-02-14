Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $52.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
