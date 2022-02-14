COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $79.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
