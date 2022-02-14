Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $122.75 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $805.96 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $122.75 or 0.00291560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,565,635 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

