Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $1,992,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

