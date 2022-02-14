Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $235.19

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.19 and last traded at $235.19, with a volume of 180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.85.
Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -920.00%.
About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
