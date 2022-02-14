Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Construction Partners also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

ROAD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 409,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

