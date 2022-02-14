Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Continental Resources stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

