CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 3,224 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $139.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

