CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,801 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,421. The firm has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

