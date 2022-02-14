Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. 284,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,999,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

