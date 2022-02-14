Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 281,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405,711. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

