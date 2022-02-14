Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $3,513,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 202.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.85 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

