Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNR opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

