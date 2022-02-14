CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 3,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.2 days.
OTCMKTS CVPUF remained flat at $$1.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CP ALL Public (CVPUF)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.