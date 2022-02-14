Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 77.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. 2,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.