Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.39. 100,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

