Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.29% of STAG Industrial worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 3,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

