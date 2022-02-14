Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,606 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.
Shares of BLK stock traded down $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $762.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.33.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
