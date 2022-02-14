Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 56,454 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,454 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

