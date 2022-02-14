Credit Suisse AG Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of KBH opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80. KB Home has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.