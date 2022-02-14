Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,064 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 261,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132,209 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.