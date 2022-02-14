Credit Suisse Group Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $100.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

Confluent stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,760 shares of company stock worth $55,000,568 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

