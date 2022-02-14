Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$3.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.33. 714,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,652. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.91.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.