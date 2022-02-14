Critical Analysis: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Blueknight Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Blueknight Energy Partners 62.88% -12.96% 21.03%

This table compares Guardforce AI and Blueknight Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.26 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Blueknight Energy Partners $110.25 million 1.38 -$13.48 million $1.08 3.40

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueknight Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guardforce AI and Blueknight Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Blueknight Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners beats Guardforce AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

