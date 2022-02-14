Critical Comparison: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) vs. Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 2.25% 12.35% 4.32% Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91%

86.3% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.54%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 187.62%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.58 $21.48 million $0.71 22.89 Romeo Power $8.97 million 30.81 -$7.62 million $0.07 29.43

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

