Critical Contrast: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A LCNB 27.09% 8.77% 1.13%

This table compares National Australia Bank and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.64 $1.74 billion N/A N/A LCNB $77.41 million 3.68 $20.97 million $1.66 12.07

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LCNB pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Australia Bank and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCNB beats National Australia Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

