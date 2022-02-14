Critical Survey: Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) vs. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Summary

Vedanta beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.