Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.030-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.420 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. 336,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

