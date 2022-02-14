Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.
CCRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. 336,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
