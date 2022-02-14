Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. 336,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.