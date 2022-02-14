Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.58. 2,146,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

