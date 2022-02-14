Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLDF opened at $9.00 on Monday. Crown Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

