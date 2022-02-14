Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $102,972.12 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $102,972.12 and approximately $580.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

