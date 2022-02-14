CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
NYSE:LAW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,147. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CS Disco
CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
