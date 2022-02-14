CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

NYSE:LAW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,147. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10.

In other CS Disco news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,940 shares of company stock valued at $66,480,820.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.