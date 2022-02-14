CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. lowered their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CTS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CTS by 109,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

